FSU Soccer takes down rival Gators, 5-2, at home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — The top-ranked Seminole Soccer team (5-0) toppled the Florida Gators (0-4-1), 5-2, in front of a packed crowd of 2,552 people at the Seminole Soccer Complex on Thursday night.

The crowd marked the sixth-largest crowd at the Soccer Complex since it opened in 1999. Four of the top six attended games have all be against the Gators.

FSU dominated the entire game, holding possession of the ball for a season-high 78 percent of the game. This resulted in a 23-2 shot advantage and seven corner kicks.

Florida jumped out to an early lead with a goal in the 10th minute after Kit Loferski scored her third goal of the season in the six-yard box on an assist from Alivia Gonzalez.

The Noles quickly tied it up in the 11th minute on a made PK by Jaelin Howell. She got the opportunity after Jody Brown was fouled about eight yards away from the goal.

The scoring barrage continued as the Seminoles took the lead on a beautiful goal by Beata Olsson as she took on her former team. Yujie Zhao gathered the ball on a deflection and from just inside the 18-yard box she served in a high ball to Olsson right in front of the goal. Olsson threw up her leg and sent it into the back of the net.

The Seminoles expanded their lead before the half with their third goal of the game in the 30th minute. After a yellow card by Kouri Peace, the Seminoles moved quickly as the ball was passed to Jaelin Howell from Kirsten Pavlisko in the middle of the field. She dropped it off to Clara Robbins who made a run and fired it from 20 yards out to make it 3-1.

The Seminoles expanded their lead to 4-1 in the 49th minute. Jenna Nighswonger took a corner from the right side of the field and it bounced around in front of the net before Beata Olsson kicked it in on the left side for her second goal of the game and fourth of the season.

In the 78th minute, FSU made it 5-1 after another PK goal, this time by Clara Robbins. The penalty came after LeiLanni Nesbeth was fouled from behind by Madison Young.

Florida did narrow the lead to three in the 90th minute on a goal by Shaye Seyffart.

Florida State heads on the road for a pair of games next week against FGCU (September 9) and Auburn (September 12).