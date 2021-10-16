FSU Soccer stays unbeaten with a 2-0 win over Virginia Tech

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — The top-ranked Seminole Soccer team (14-0) won their 17th straight ACC game, 11th straight road game and 24th straight regular-season game with a 2-0 win at Virginia Tech (8-5-2). It was FSU’s eighth shutout victory of the season.

The Garnet and Gold have also gone without a loss in the first 14 games of the season for the fourth time in program history and improves its road record to 45-15-8 since 2013. Florida State’s 14 game win streak to open the 2021 season ties the longest winning streak in program history. The Noles also started 14-0 in 2012.

The Seminoles also stay unbeaten all-time against Virginia Tech with a 20-0-2 record.

After going exactly 30 minutes without a score from either team, Beata Olsson broke the game open with her team-leading ninth goal of the season. Olsson’s goal all started after a perfect long ball by Gabby Carle to Yujie Zhao. Zhao received the ball and turned upfield before laying off a pass to Olsson who was one-on-one with the VT keeper. Olsson made her miss and laid in an easy goal.

Florida State had a chance in the 59th minute after LeiLanni Nesbeth was fouled just outside the 18-yard box. Nesbeth curled in a free kick that would go off Jaelin Howell for a goal kick.

The Noles expanded their lead to 2-0 in the 70th minute after an absolute rocket from Howell, her second goal of the season. Howell passed the ball to Carle who returned it right back. Howell cut towards the center of the field and launched a ball from 22 yards out into the upper 90 right over the Virginia Tech keeper.

Florida State stays on the road next week as they take on North Carolina on Thursday, Oct. 21 and Duke on Sunday, Oct. 24.