FSU Soccer shuts out Pitt at home 5-0

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — The number one ranked Seminole Soccer team (9-0) wins their 12th consecutive ACC game since October 27, 2019 at home 5-0 against Pittsburgh (7-3).

With the Seminole’s fifth shut-out of the year, they advance to 2-0 in ACC play. Tonight’s matchup with the Panthers resulted in FSU’s sixth game out of nine with at least 4 goals. The scoring opened up with a goal in the 4th minute from freshman Maria Alagoa. Alagoa’s goal was the second goal scored this season within the first four minutes joined by the 29-second goal at Auburn.

Kristina Lynch’s goal in the 46th minute made her the 15th player to score a goal this season which ranks at number two on the record list, behind the 16 players that scored a goal in 2012. The Seminole’s also earned a season-high of 14 corner kicks against the Panthers with 40 percent of their attack in the Panther’s defensive end.

The Seminole’s found the back of the net early as the attack started with Jenna Nighswonger. Nighswonger played the ball down the sideline to Jody Brown, who then cut into the box and found Alagoa’s feet. Alagoa cut the ball back on an angle beating the Panther’s defender and sent the ball into the left corner with her left foot.

Clara Robbins scored her fourth goal of the season from deep with a one-touch finish after a Pitt mistake in the midfield in the 19th minute. Robbins sent the ball flying into the upper-right 90 leaving no chance to the Pitt keeper.

The last goal of the first half was scored by Gianna Mitchell with an assist from Robbins in the 39th minute. Robbins beat two Pitt defenders in the box and laid off a square ball to Mitchell who was wide open at the top of the six-yard box. Mitchell finished one-touch, beating the keeper on the near post.

Lynch did not wait long after the second half began, scoring in the 46th minute. The Seminole’s received a free kick just outside the 18-yard box. Nighswonger sent the ball into the box and Lynch was there to clean it up, scoring her first goal of the season.

The fifth and final goal of the night was scored by Mitchell in the 87th minute. Nighswonger created yet another goal scoring opportunity, for her third assist of the game, with a one-touch cross into the box from the right side. Mitchell beat her defender in the air, punching the ball into the net with her head.

Cristina Roque earned her third shut-out of the season with one save in 90 minutes with the help of the back line of Kirsten Pavlisko, Emily Madril, Lauren Flynn, Gabby Carle, and Jaelin Howell.

Florida State is on the road on Sunday, September 26th at Louisville at 1 p.m.

