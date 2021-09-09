FSU Soccer heads on the road to take on FGCU and Auburn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — The No. 1 Florida State soccer team (5-0) heads on the road for their second road trip of the season to take on FGCU on Thursday at 7 pm and No. 10 Auburn on Sunday, September 12 at 3 pm ET.

SERIES HISTORY VS. FLORIDA GULF COAST

Thursday’s meeting between the Seminoles and the Eagles marks just the second meeting between the two programs. Florida State leads the series 1-0 with a 4-0 win back in 2008.

Four different Noles scored in the game as FSU scored three first-half goals and one in the second half. Sanna Talonen scored in the eighth minute, Tiffany McCarty in the 11th minute and Jessica Price in the 38th minute to cap off the first half. Tori Huster scored the game’s only second-half goal in the 89th minute.

SERIES HISTORY VS AUBURN

Sunday’s meeting between the Seminoles and the Tigers marks the 13th all-time meeting between the two schools. Florida State holds a 10-2 lead in the series with a 5-1 record against Auburn since 2005 when head coach Mark Krikorian took over. FSU is also 3-1 against Auburn on the road.

The last time the two teams met was in the 2015 Sweet 16 in Tallahassee. Florida State won that game 2-0 with a pair of first-half goals. The Noles outshot the Tigers 22-9 while only allowing one shot on goal. FSU took the lead in the 25th minute on a goal from Kaycie Tillman who kicked in her own rebound after a cross by Natalia Kuikka. Just over three minutes later the lead was extended to 2-0 after an Auburn own goal.

DEFENSIVE SPECIALISTS

Three of four members on Florida State’s starting backline have played every minute of the season so far – Lauren Flynn, Kirsten Pavlisko and Emily Madril. The FSU defense has helped lead the Seminoles to a perfect 5-0 start, allowing only three goals all season and eight total shot attempts. Pavlisko and Gabby Carle have also scored one goal each while playing defense.

SEPTEMBER SUCCESS

The Seminoles dominated the month of September with an all-time record of 133-56-11 in September and have won 51 of its last 63 matches played during the month of September. The Noles are 89-20-8 in September under head coach Mark Krikorian and have 64 shutouts.

ROAD SWEET ROAD

The Seminoles are also impressive away from the friendly confines of the Seminole Soccer Complex, posting a true road record of 40-15-8 since 2013, as well as a neutral site mark of 20-5-3. FSU has lost just 15 times in its last 61 road games – including 12 one-goal matches with eight against ranked teams.

Thursday’s game against FGCU will be streamed live on their Facebook page and Sunday’s game against Auburn is on ESPNU. All broadcast links can be found on the soccer schedule page of seminoles.com.