FSU soccer dominates South Alabama, 4-0

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — The top-ranked Seminole Soccer team (3-0) shut down the Jaguars of South Alabama (2-1) on Thursday night, winning 4-0.

The Noles dominated the game from start to finish, not allowing a single shot the entire game while possessing the ball for 76 percent of it. FSU got off 27 shots with 15 of those on goal, resulting in four FSU goals.

“I thought that overall we had a really good performance,” said head coach Mark Krikorian.

“What an effort by South Alabama though. Their kids came in and were extremely organized and committed to their game plan and they fought and hung in there. It was quite challenging. They hung in there and they had a few counterattacks. With a little more luck they could have got one in behind us. Overall, I thought it was a solid performance for us.”

Florida State came out of the gate firing, getting off its first shot just 46 seconds into the game. They took 11 shots in the first 30 minutes but it was not until the 12th shot that FSU got on the board. Jenna Nighswonger capitalized off of a blocked Jaelin Howell shot and ripped one into the right side of the net from 20-yards out.

The Seminoles headed into the half with just a 1-0 lead after taking 18 shots. That would change in the second half as three FSU goals were scored on nine shots.

The first goal of the second half came just under eight minutes in as Beata Olsson scored her second goal of the season on an assist from Gabby Carle. Carle dropped in a nice pass to Olsson about 15 yards from the goal and she turned around and put one into the right side of the net to make it 2-0.

A little over 10 minutes later, the Garnet and Gold made it 3-0 after Yujie Zhao scored her first goal of the season. Zhao got the rebound after the South Alabama goalkeeper deflected a Nighswonger cross. She stepped up to an open net at the PK spot and made it 3-0.

Gianna Mitchell capped off the 4-0 shutout with her second goal of the season on a beautiful header. Ran Iwai served one in nicely from 30 yards out to Mitchell who came flying in and headed the ball into the net.

Florida State hits the road for the first time this season as they head to Colorado to play the Buffalos on Sunday, Aug. 29 at 1:30 p.m. on the Pac 12 Network.