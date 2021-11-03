FSU quarterback Chubba Purdy enters transfer portal, no longer on roster

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University quarterback Chubba Purdy has entered the transfer portal and is no longer on the roster, FSU confirmed to ABC 27's Alison Posey Wednesday.

Purdy appeared in four games for the Seminoles in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, throwing a total of four touchdowns, one interception and 317 yards.

The Queen Creek, Ariz. native was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and committed to the Seminoles over Louisville, Arizona State and Michigan State.

In a tweet, Purdy confirmed the news on Wednesday afternoon.

"I want to thank the Seminole fans and Florida State community for all their support during my time at Florida State. After careful consideration and a discussion with my family, I will be moving on towards new beginnings. With that said I will be entering the transfer portal. Thank you and God Bless." Chubba Purdy via Twitter

Purdy was a redshirt freshman at the time of his departure and is the younger brother of Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy.

In his last appearance for the Seminoles against UMass on Oct. 23, Purdy went 5 for 5 and threw for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

FSU's quarterback room is now down to three scholarship QBs: Jordan Travis, McKenzie Milton and Tate Rodemaker. Gino English is the lone non-scholarship QB left.