FSU honors Marvin Jones with on-campus salute

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday night was very special for one former Seminole star, as Marvin Jones was honored with an on-campus salute.

Thanks to Florida State and the National Football Foundation, the now college football hall of famer was given the spotlight. Jones was a two-time first team All-American and the Butkus award winner back in 1992.

The former linebacker also went on to play 11 seasons for the Jets, but to be honored at Doak Campbell Stadium, for Jones, was unforgettable.

"Just being here and hearing all of the replays, the time, the people, the cheering, just knowing what it means, I mean it's just an unbelievable feeling to be elected among the greatest to ever play the game," said Jones. "I had a chance to walk around and see some of the people that I have known over the years, the fans, the players, so it's just a very exciting moment just being able to have my brother, my sister-in-law here, so that is all I need, I have got everything I need, and I have got God."

A special moment for Marvin that he won't soon forget.