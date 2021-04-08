FSU football to hold youth clinics around Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — Florida State will hold youth clinics around the state of Florida next month, head coach Mike Norvell announced Thursday.

“I am incredibly excited for this opportunity to invest in communities throughout the state of Florida,” Norvell said. “Our focus will be on serving our state’s youth by providing a positive, impactful experience. There has been so much adversity this year and sacrifices our children have had to make. This will be an opportunity to have fun, develop athletically and celebrate the Seminole Way.”

The clinics, which will be free to attend, are open to all youth currently in 8th grade and younger. They will feature fun, age-appropriate instruction from the Florida State football coaching staff, as well as special appearances by FSU football alumni. All clinics will have COVID protocols in place as established by the CDC, FSU and local regulations.

Pre-registration information will be made available specific to each location.

Florida State Youth Clinic Dates and Locations