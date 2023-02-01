FSU Football: Dylan Brown-Turner joins #Tribe23

Florida State has signed linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner to its 2023 signing class, it was announced Wednesday. The Dallas, Texas, native is the 27th announced member of FSU’s class.

“I’m happy to bring Dylan into the Nole Family,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “He is a tough, hard-nosed playmaker who brings versatility and a high ceiling to our linebacker room. Dylan has overcome adversity by being forced to miss a significant amount of his junior year due to injury, and that kept him under the radar as a prospect. He has a solid foundation coming from a winning program at South Oak Cliff. I’m excited for what Dylan brings to us on and off the field.”

Dylan Brown-Turner | LB | 6-1 | 210 | Dallas, Texas | South Oak Cliff High School

Consensus three-star prospect…totaled 151 tackles, including 5.0 for loss with 3.0 sacks, with one interception and one forced fumble in 17 games at South Oak Cliff…helped Bears win back-to-back 5A-2 state championships and become the first Dallas team with consecutive state titles…compiled 120 tackles, 3.0 for loss with 1.0 sack, one interception and one forced fumble his senior season…anchored defense that held opponents to average of 230.8 total yards and 15.6 points per game…led South Oak Cliff to 13-3 record and perfect run through state playoff bracket…played only three games of junior season with injury…finished with 31 tackles, including 2.0 for loss with 2.0 sacks, prior to injury.

Florida State 2023 Signing Class

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Previous School Jaheim Bell* TE 6-3 230 Lake City, Fla. Valdosta (Ga.)/South Carolina

Dylan Brown-Turner LB 6-1 210 Dallas, Texas South Oak Cliff

Jeremiah Byers* OL 6-4 330 Austin, Texas L.C. Anderson/UTEP

Fentrell Cypress II* DB 6-0 175 Rock Hill, S.C. Northwestern/Virginia

Gilber Edmond* DL 6-4 245 Fort Pierce, Fla. Westwood/South Carolina

Braden Fiske* DL 6-5 300 Michigan City, Ind. Michigan City/Western Michigan

Brock Glenn* QB 6-2 200 Covington, Tenn. Lausanne Collegiate School

Lamont Green, Jr.* DL 6-4 230 Miami, Fla. Gulliver Prep

Conrad Hussey DB 6-0 190 Sunrise, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas

Vandrevius Jacobs* WR 6-0 170 Fort Pierce, Fla. Vero Beach

Darrell Jackson, Jr.* DL 6-6 300 Havana, Fla. Gadsden County/Miami

Jaden Jones* DL 6-6 240 Montgomery, Ala. Park Crossing/Hutchinson CC (Kan.)

Keiondre Jones* OL 6-4 340 LaGrange, Ga. Callaway/Auburn

Quindarrius Jones* DB 6-2 190 Meridian, Miss. Meridian

Edwin Joseph DB 6-0 190 Hollywood, Fla. Chaminade-Madonna Prep

K.J. Kirkland* DB 6-2 190 Jacksonville, Fla. Raines

Goldie Lawrence WR 6-0 190 Sanford, Fla. Seminole

Kyle Morlock* TE 6-7 250 Blairsville, Ga. Union County/Shorter

Blake Nichelson LB 6-3 215 Ripon, Calif. Manteca

Andre’ Otto OL 6-5 310 Key West, Fla. Key West

Ja’Bril Rawls DB 6-1 170 Pensacola, Fla. Pensacola Catholic

Casey Roddick* OL 6-4 310 Ventura, Calif. St. Bonaventure/Colorado

K.J. Sampson DL 6-3 295 New Bern, N.C. New Bern

Lucas Simmons* OL 6-8 300 Stockholm, Sweden Clearwater Academy International (Fla.)

Sam Singleton, Jr. RB 5-11 185 Jacksonville, Fla. Fleming Island

DeMarco Ward* LB 6-1 210 Duluth, Ga. Duluth

Hykeem Williams* WR 6-3 210 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Stranahan