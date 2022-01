TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University confirmed to ABC 27 Monday that football assistants Odell Haggins and Ron Dugans have signed contract extensions.

Haggins is going into his 22nd season with the Seminoles, serving as associate head coach and helping coach the defensive tackles.

Dugans is entering into his fourth season with the Seminoles, coaching the wide receivers.

Both Haggins and Dugans' contracts were previously set to expire on Jan. 31.