FSU Finishes In The Top 16 Of The Learfield IMG Director’s Cup For Fourth Straight Year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (SEMINOLES.COM) — Florida State athletics posted its fourth consecutive Top 20 finish in the Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup, finishing 16th in the final 2020-21 standings. This is the 10th time in the last 11 years that Florida State has finished in the Top 16 in the Director’s Cup, which measures the overall success of a school’s athletic programs nationally.

“We are proud of our Top 20 finish in the Directors’ Cup and of maintaining a top-tier athletics program,” said Florida State Vice President and Director of Athletics David Coburn. “It is a tribute to the outstanding student-athletes, coaches, staff, support units and Seminole Boosters we have at FSU, and our shared commitment to be a national leader in every sport.

“I would like to thank all of them for their contributions to this outstanding year in Seminole Athletics.”

Florida State’s top 20 finish was a result of 16 of the school’s sports contributing points based on their NCAA Tournament finishes, led by soccer and softball, each of which reached the national championship game. The Seminoles finished the 2020-21 season with nine teams ranked in the top 10 of their sport’s final national poll.

Over the last 11 years, FSU has recorded its three highest finishes in the Directors’ Cup. Over that span, FSU has won three team national titles and placed either first or second among ACC schools six times.

The Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution’s finish in NCAA Championships.

FSU Year ACC Rank

16 2020-21 4th* * *7 2018-19 1st9 2017-18 1st13 2016-17 2nd22 2015-16 5th11 2014-15 4th12 2013-14 4th11 2012-13 2nd5 2011-12 1st9 2010-11 4th5 2009-10 2nd

*No Rankings for 2019-20 Due to COVID-19 Cancellations

