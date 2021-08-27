FSU fans allowed to take alcohol to seats for first time this season, masks 'expected' in Doak

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State Athletics released a Frequently Asked Questions page on Friday that detailed how gamedays will look for the 2021-2022 season as well as other announcements.

In terms of COVID-19 protocols, masks are "expected everywhere on FSU’s campus, including our sports venues," the rules read. The university falls short of requiring masks though.

Fans will also be allowed to bring an empty clear bottle into the stadium to fill with water as often as needed, just as in 2020.

FSU Athletics also said they will not have the cooling stations set up under the stadium during September following best practices for preventing the spread of the virus.

Alcohol sales in Doak Campbell Stadium will also look different this season, with a major change in where exactly fans can enjoy their beverages in the venue.

Beginning in 2019, Doak Campbell Stadium began to allow the sale of wine and beer in the normal seating bowl of the venue. The Champions Club seats have bars and the likes already, the bowl seating did not.

There was a catch to the alcohol sales though, fans had to drink the alcohol near the location at which where they bought it from. But Friday, the announcement was made that where fans could drink was going to change.

"Fans will have the ability to purchase beer from concession stands," the rules read. "Beginning this season, fans will be allowed to take all beverages to their seats in the stadium."

A live Sod Talk will not be happening this year, but a new Sod Talk video will be available before each home game on Seminoles.com.

To read the full list of FAQs about FSU football in 2021, click here.