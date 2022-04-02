FSU begins play at UNF Beach Volleyball Invitational

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The fourth-ranked Florida State Seminoles (17-5) split the first day of the UNF Invite. The Seminoles dropped the first match to No. 18 Pepperdine 3-2 and won the second match 5-0 against No. 10 FAU.

Pepperdine 3, FSU 2

Pepperdine extended their series lead over the Seminoles to 10-2 all-time. The Waves came back from a 2-1 deficit to steal the win from Florida State.

The Seminoles started off strong, earning the first match point on court five by none other than Kate Privett and Raelyn White. The pair defeated the Waves 21-15 in the first set and 21-14 in the second set.

Anna Long and Jenna Johnson went to three sets on court four. The pair won the first set 21-16 before Pepperdine fought back to win the second set 21-19 and the third set 15-13.

Court three responded quickly, earning the second match point for the Seminoles. Jordan Polo and Morgan Chacon defeated the Waves 21-12, 21-15.

Madison Fitzpatrick and Alaina Chacon lost a close dual to Pepperdine in three sets on court two. The pair forced the third set after losing the first set 21-16 and winning the second 23-21. In the third set, the Waves earned the advantage early and held on to win 15-10.

The match decision came down to court one with Maddie Anderson and Brook Bauer. The first set went to extra points in favor of the Waves, 24-22. The second set was tied several times, but Pepperdine edged out Anderson and Bauer to win the dual 21-19.

FSU 5, FAU 0

The Seminoles came out prepared for the second match of the day. They responded to this morning’s loss with a dominant sweep over FAU. FSU now leads the all-time series 15-0. Under Head Coach Brooke Niles, Florida State has won 58 matches against top-10 opponents.

For the first time this season, Anna Long and Raelyn White paired up on court five. The pair defeated the Owls 21-15, 21-16.

On court four, Kate Privett and Caitlin Moon earned the second match point for the Seminoles. Privett and Moon dominated, winning 21-12, 21-19.

Jordan Polo and Morgan Chacon earned the match-clinching point and their second win of the day as a pair on court three. The duo defeated the Owls 21-17 in the first set and 21-18 in the second set.

On court one, Maddie Anderson and Brook Bauer tallied another match point for the Seminoles. The pair came out strong, maintaining the lead in both sets. Anderson and Bauer bested FAU 21-19, 21-18.

Madison Fitzpatrick and Alaina Chacon went to three sets for the second time today. The Owls took the lead early in an exhausting first set 29-27. Fitzpatrick and Chacon responded and took control in the second set, winning 21-14. The duo sealed the sweep, winning the final set of the day 15-10.