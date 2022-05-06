FSU beach volleyball tops Loyola Marymount at NCAA tournament

GULF SHORES, Ala. — The fifth-seed Florida State Seminoles (30-9) upset fourth-seed Loyola Marymount 3-1 in the second round of the NCCA Championship Tournament Friday.

Due to inclement weather conditions and delays, the next match has been moved to Saturday morning.

The Seminoles will take on No. 1 USC at 9:00 AM EST on Saturday.

FSU 3, LMU 1

The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Loyola Marymount Lions 3-1 after a three-and-a-half-hour weather delay. The conditions were less than ideal with high winds and humidity.

The Seminoles seemed to have benefited from the wind after competing and getting used to playing with the wind at the CCSA Conference Tournament.

Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick earned the first match point for the Seminoles on court two. The pair had a slow start, but much like Wednesday, once they found their rhythm, they were unstoppable.

Chacon was a blocking force at the net, denying the Lions time and time again. Fitzpatrick came up big in key moments with smart plays and big kills. The pair defeated LMU 21-15 in both sets. With today’s win, Chacon become the ninth Seminole to achieve 100 career wins.

LMU earned their only match point on court five against Raelyn White and Caitlin Moon. The Lions defeated the pair in two sets 21-15, 21-17.

The Seminoles added another win to the tally on court three with Anna Long and Kate Privett. The pair got the job done today much faster than on Wednesday. Long and Privett have proven to be a pair that will play until the end of every point. They earned the advantage on many long rallies with their endurance and resilience. Long and Privett defeated the Lions 21-14 in the first set and 21-18 in the second set.

Maddie Anderson and Brook Bauer clinched the match on court one with a two-set win over the Lions. Anderson and Bauer fought through a close first match, winning 21-19. After regrouping between sets, the pair made key adjustments to shut down the Lions. Anderson sealed the dual win with a strong swing that the Lions could not return. The pair won the second set 21-16.

Jordan Polo and Morgan Chacon were on path to three sets on court four before the final whistle was blown. The pair dropped the first set in extra points 23-25. After figuring out how to handle the wind, Chacon and Polo came out with power in the second set. They were leading 19-13 when the match was decided on court one.

The Seminoles lead the all-time series 7-1 against LMU. LMU’s only win came on April 16th this season at Cal Poly’s Center of Effort Challenge.