FSU beach volleyball falls to Texas Christian University at CCSA championships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The fourth-ranked Florida State Seminoles (26-9) lost to No. 2 TCU in a close-fought 3-2 dual.

The Seminoles will try to keep their championship chances alive Saturday at 11:30 AM EST. They will play the winner of Tulane vs. LSU.

TCU 3, FSU 2

The Horned Frogs have been a problem for the Seminoles this season, earning their third win against FSU. TCU’s only series wins have been from this season, but the Seminoles still lead the all-time series 13-3.

TCU earned their first match point on court one. All-Americans Maddie Anderson and Brook Bauer lost to another All-American pair 21-14, 21-18.

Raelyn White and Caitlin Moon tied up the score on court five with a two-set win over the Horned Frogs. The pair won the first set 21-17 and won the second set in extra points 26-24.

The Seminoles took the match lead over TCU 2-1 with a win on court four from duo Morgan Chacon and Jordan Polo. Chacon and Polo won the first set 21-12 and then TCU forced the third set with a 22-20 win in the second set. Chacon and Polo fought back and won the third set 19-17.

Almost immediately after, TCU tied the dual at 2-2 with a win on court three. Anna Long and Kate Privett won the first set 21-19 and lost the second set 22-20. The Horned Frogs had the momentum going in to the third set and won 15-12.

The match decision came down to court two with Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick. The pair forced the match to three sets after dropping the first set 21-18. They responded and flipped the score, winning 21-18 in the second set.

TCU took the early lead in the third set and were able to edge out Chacon and Fitzpatrick and win 15-12.