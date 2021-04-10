FSU basketball's Scottie Barnes declares for 2021 NBA Draft

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State basketball player Scottie Barnes announced on his Twitter Friday that he will be declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the West Palm Beach native thanked his teammates, coaches and the Seminole family for helping him become a better man and all-around player.

The 2021 ACC Freshman and Sixth Man of the Year helped lead the Seminoles to the Sweet Sixteen for the seventh time in program history.

Barnes averaged 10.3 points, 4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in his lone season with the Seminoles.