FSU basketball's RaiQuan Gray to declare for 2021 NBA Draft

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State basketball player RaiQuan Gray announced on his Twitter Friday that he will be declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft.

In a lengthy post, the Fort Lauderdale native thanked his family, coaches, teammates and Seminole nation for all the memories and accomplishments over his three seasons in Tallahassee.

One hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. Words can’t explain how much this university mean to me but it’s just another step along my journey🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/fQAyslZ0RN — RaiQuan Gray (@Tgray4) April 2, 2021

The redshirt junior power forward leaves one year of eligibility on the table, not counting the additional year the NCAA is giving players who participated in the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

Gray had his best season as a Seminole this past season, as he scored a career-high 11.9 points and recorded a career-high 6.4 rebounds per contest.

ESPN ranks Gray 43rd overall and 8th in his position available ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft.