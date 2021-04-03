Watch
SportsCollege SportsFSU

Actions

FSU basketball's RaiQuan Gray to declare for 2021 NBA Draft

items.[0].image.alt
Darron Cummings/AP
Florida State's RaiQuan Gray (1) dribbles during the first half of a first-round game against UNC-Greensboro in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Banker's Life Fieldhouse, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
FSU Basketball's RaiQuan Gray to declare for 2021 NBA Draft
Posted at 8:26 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 20:26:18-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State basketball player RaiQuan Gray announced on his Twitter Friday that he will be declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft.

In a lengthy post, the Fort Lauderdale native thanked his family, coaches, teammates and Seminole nation for all the memories and accomplishments over his three seasons in Tallahassee.

The redshirt junior power forward leaves one year of eligibility on the table, not counting the additional year the NCAA is giving players who participated in the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

Gray had his best season as a Seminole this past season, as he scored a career-high 11.9 points and recorded a career-high 6.4 rebounds per contest.

ESPN ranks Gray 43rd overall and 8th in his position available ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project