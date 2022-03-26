FSU baseball shuts out Duke to begin weekend series

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — No. 7 Florida State opened the weekend series against Duke with a 4-0 win on Friday night at Dick Howser Stadium.

Parker Messick (4-1) led the effort with a career-high 14 strikeouts in the Seminoles’ second shutout of the season.

Messick's 14 strikeouts tied teammate Ross Dunn for the most by any ACC pitcher this season. He struck out double-digit hitters for the fourth time this season and ninth time in his career.

As a team, FSU (15-6, 5-2 ACC) entered the game second in the country with 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings, and Messick was second nationally with 51 strikeouts. FSU has reached 10+ strikeouts in 17 straight games and 20 of 21 this year. Jonah Scolaro closed out the game with two scoreless innings, throwing 19 strikes on 27 pitches.

After scoring a pair of runs in the third inning on Jaime Ferrer’s ninth double of the year, James Tibbs and Jackson Greene hit solo home runs in the sixth inning to double the lead. They were the fifth career home runs for both players.

Colton Vincent singled to lead off the third inning, extending his hitting streak to a career-high five games, and he has reached base in six straight games.

Reese Albert and Ferrer both doubled in the third inning and are tied for the team lead with nine. Albert went 3-for-4 against Duke (11-11, 2-5 ACC) and has 11 hits in the last five games. He currently leads the team in batting average with .413, while Ferrer was hit by a pitch for the seventh time, most on the team.