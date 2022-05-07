FSU Baseball: Noles Even Series Behind 13 Hits

BRIGHTON, MASS. (Seminoles.com) — Florida State (27-17, 12-11 ACC) evened the series at Boston College (19-29, 5-21) Saturday afternoon, winning a back-and-forth affair 10-4 at Harrington Village Athletics Park. Alex Toral, Brett Roberts and Jaime Ferrer each had three RBI for the Seminoles, and Wyatt Crowell pitched four scoreless innings for his fifth win of the year.

Roberts hit a solo home run – his fifth of the season – and had a two-run single in the seventh, both of which gave the Seminoles a lead. Toral had an RBI single in the second inning and hit a 440-foot home run in the seventh, his team-best 13th of the year. Ferrer tied the game with an RBI single in the fifth inning and plated two more on a single in the eighth.

Roberts’ three RBI and Toral’s three hits tied their season highs. Ferrer leads FSU with 52 hits on the season.

Both teams scored in the second, fourth and fifth innings, and the game was tied 4-4 after six. All four runs in the seventh came with two outs after James Tibbs walked and Ferrer reached on a fielder’s choice.

Wyatt Crowell (5-0) relieved Carson Montgomery in the sixth inning and did not allow a run over the final four frames. He lowered his season ERA to 2.19 after tying his career high with six strikeouts.

Montgomery started for the Seminoles, allowing three earned runs on six hits over 5.0 innings. Matthew Nunan (0-1) allowed all four runs in the seventh for his first loss.

SCORING SUMMARY:

T2 | FSU 1, BC 0 Toral doubled, Albert scored

B2 | FSU 1, BC 1 Chaumette home run

T4 | FSU 2, BC 1 Roberts home run

B4 | FSU 2, BC 3 McNulty singled, Vetrano & Landwehr scored

T5 | FSU 3, BC 3 Ferrer singled, Martin scored

T5 | FSU 4, BC 3 Ferrer scored on a throwing error by catcher Landwehr

B5 | FSU 4, BC 4 Gold singled, Honeyman scored

T7 | FSU 6, BC 4 Roberts singled, Tibbs & Ferrer scored

T7 | FSU 8, BC 4 Toral home run, Roberts scored

T8 | FSU 10, BC 4 Ferrer singled, Martin & Carrion scored

UP NEXT:

The series wraps up Sunday at 1:00 p.m. on ACCNX. LHP Bryce Hubbart will pitch for the Seminoles.

OF NOTE: