FSU Baseball: Irish Top Noles With Ninth-Inning Rally

Posted at 10:40 PM, Apr 02, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — No. 5 Florida State (16-10, 6-5 ACC) dropped its first weekend series of the year with a 5-4 loss to No. 16 Notre Dame (15-5, 4-4) at Dick Howser Stadium.

Saturday’s game started four hours late due to a weather delay.

Florida State out-hit the Irish, 7-5, and scored three runs in the seventh inning to take a 4-2 lead. Colton Vincent, the only Seminole with multiple hits in the game, lined a two-out, two-strike, two-run single up the middle for the lead. Vincent has a hit in nine of his last 10 games.

Notre Dame scored a run in the eighth inning to cut into the deficit before Jared Miller bounced a two-out chopper up the middle to plate a pair of runs in the ninth inning.

Starting pitcher Bryce Hubbart lasted just 3.1 innings for Florida State, but Jackson Baumeister followed with 3.2 innings without allowing a hit. Baumeister’s five strikeouts were a career high, and the only Irish batter to reach was on a walk.

Wyatt Crowell, Davis Hare and Scolaro each gave up a run over the final two innings.

Batting in the leadoff spot, freshman Jaime Ferrer reached base four times – twice via hit by pitch, a single and a walk.

Carter Putz had three of Notre Dame’s five hits. Roman Kimball (2-0) earned the win with 2.0 hitless innings.

SCORING SUMMARY:

T2 | ND 1, FSU 0 Coetzee grounded out, Putz scored
B2 | ND 1, FSU 1 Carrion singled, Rank scored
T4 | ND 2, FSU 1 Putz home run
B7 | ND 2, FSU 2 Martin singled, Moore scored
B7 | ND 2, FSU 4 Vincent singled, Ferrer & Martin scored
T8 | ND 3, FSU 4 Putz doubled, Brannigan scored on a fielding error
T9 | ND 5, FSU 4 Miller singled, Coetzee and Penney scored

UP NEXT:

Florida State and Notre Dame wrap up the series Sunday at 1:00 p.m. LHP Ross Dunn will make his seventh start of the season for the Seminoles.

OF NOTE:

  • First baseman Cade Bush made the first start of his career. Treyton Rank made his 10th start of the year but first in left field. Sebastian Jimenez entered as a defensive substitution at first base in the eighth inning, his first action in the field this season.
  • Jaime Ferrer was hit by two pitches Saturday and leads FSU with 10 HBP on the season. He also reached on a single and walk.
  • Colton Vincent had two hits Saturday, including a go-ahead two-run single in the seventh inning. He has a hit in nine of the past 10 games, hitting 11-for-27 with eight runs scored and five RBI in that span.
  • Relief pitcher Jackson Baumeister set career-highs with 3.2 innings pitched and five strikeouts. He did not allow a hit and faced just one batter over the minimum (walk).
  • Tyler Martin made his second start of the season and tied the game in the seventh inning with an RBI single.
  • Connor Moore pinch ran in the seventh inning and scored his first career run.
