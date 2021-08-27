Friday Night Block Party in Collegetown to return in 2021, lineup announced

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Friday Night Block Party in Collegetown will be returning for the 2021 season, with the lineup being announced on Friday.

The Friday Night Block Party is the official tailgate event of Florida State football and features live music along with onsite vendors and special appearances.

The block party happens every Friday before home football games from 5 to 10 p.m. at Collegetown.

The complete lineup is below:



Temecula Road: Sept. 5 vs. Notre Dame

Velcro Pygmies: Sept. 10 vs. Jacksonville State

Walker Montgomery: Sept. 24 vs. Louisville

Ashley Cooke: Oct. 1 vs. Syracuse

Austin Burke: Oct. 22 vs. UMass

King Calaway: Nov. 5 vs. NC State

Payton Smith: Nov. 12 vs. Miami

For more information on the block party and to learn more about the artists, click here.