Fresh off first regional championship, Florida State women's golf more confident than ever

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Fresh off the program’s first-ever regional championship the Florida State women’s golf team now sets their sights on the NCAA tournament. And the morale buzzing around this team is infectious.

FSU’s regional title in Louisville has sent a shock-wave of confidence through this team. Everyone now sees what they’re capable of achieving and what better time to be firing on all cylinders than right before the national championships. Having already played and defeated some of the best competition in the country there are no feelings of doubt for Florida State that they can’t replicate those results in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“I’d say it’s a massive confidence boost not only for Beatrice (Wallin) and I as juniors but for the freshmen. It’s good for them to see how talented we are and what potential we really have," says Florida State junior golfer Amelia Williamson. "I think all of us going forward are really excited and really confident in the team's ability.”

“We were in a regional with the number one overall seed South Carolina and went head to head with them for two rounds," adds head coach Amy Bond. "So I think for us getting through the regional, playing well and actually winning it has given them a lot of confidence moving into the national championship.”

The first day of the NCAA championships tees off Friday, May 21 from Scottsdale, Ariz.