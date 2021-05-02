Four Florida State football players selected in 2021 NFL Draft

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Asante Samuel Jr. stood as the lone Florida State player drafted coming into the third and final day of the NFL draft. Guys like Joshua Kaindoh, Marvin Wilson and more remained on the board waiting for the call to give them a new home.

With the 28th pick in the fourth round the Minnesota Vikings selected Jenarius Robinson and from there the Noles in the pros campaign picked up some steam.

Joshua Kaindoh was scooped up by the 2020 super bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs with the last pick in the fourth round.

Safety Hamsah Nasirildeen went to the New York Jets with the second pick in round six.

While both Marvin Wilson and Tamorrion Terry sign undrafted free agent deals with the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson's deal with Cleveland is valued at $162,000 in base salary and a $30,000 signing bonus

