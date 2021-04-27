Former Seminole Asante Samuel, Jr. ready for NFL Draft

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The NFL Draft kicks off this Thursday, and six Florida State Seminoles, look to hear their names called. Asante Samuel, Jr. is considered the Seminole we'll hear first, as many draft boards have him as a late first round or early second round pick.

Samuel said he's talked to nearly every NFL team. He said training in a pandemic has been different, but in the end, he feels better coming out of it.

"Just always social distancing and not being able to get much hands on coaching throughout the spring process and not having spring ball," he said of last season when the pandemic began. "It was tough, but mentally it made us and the team more of a family and be able to rely on each other a little bit more."

The 2021 NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 29th.