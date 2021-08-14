Former players, FAMU Gospel Choir to highlight Bobby Bowden funeral

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Bobby Bowden's funeral is open to the public Saturday. They're expecting capacity to be reached, and those in attendance will hear from many of the people who's lives he impacted the most.

"There are a lot of guys who will be speaking and there are a lot more who won't be speaking, but they could,' said Charlie Ward, who helped lead Florida State to their first National title will help honor Bobby Bowden at his funeral. "I'm grateful they asked me to do it."

Deion Sanders, Warrick Dunn and Mickey Andrews are all scheduled to speak.

"Now that he's transitioned, the family can hear all of the sentiments about what Mrs. Ann's husband, and they dad and granddad and great grandad meant to all of us."

Ward's daughter Hope, will play the violin -- and also providing music?

"When I got that phone call that they wanted to include the FAMU Gospel choir, I was very humbled and very honored to participate in this service," said Darien Bolden, the Director of the FAMU Gospel Choir.

"Coach Bowden was such an influential person through not only FSU, but FAMU as well," he said Friday. "His team just felt that it was befitting for it to be a join celebration and include the FAMU Gospel Choir as well."

A celebration to honor a legend. For more information on Bowden's funeral, click here.

