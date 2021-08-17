Former Madison County stand-out shining in fall camp

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Travis Jay was a guy that from the moment he stepped on Florida State's campus, he had everyone talking. Jay was the 14th ranked cornerback in the country coming out of Madison County High school in 2019, and is a guy that was utilized on special teams for the Seminoles last season too.

He's a guy that can do it all, and in his second season in garnet and gold, that still holds true. Defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson said Tuesday that they're practicing Jay at several different positions. He said the redshirt freshman has grown up a lot and has had a good camp. Now, he's ready to see how Jay can help this team, and what he can accomplish, this fall.

"Versatility is something that's important. Whenever you can move a guy around and allow him to play safety and corner, that gives you some flexibility in terms of personnel," said Woodson. "I like where he's at right now, from a down and down standpoint. He just has to continue to develop mental toughness, that's my message to him right now and once he does that, he has All-Conference potential for sure."

Florida State opens the season September 5th when they host Notre Dame.