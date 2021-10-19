Former FSU basketball player, longtime fan Larry Strom passes away at 86

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Former Florida State University basketball player and longtime fan Larry Strom passed away Tuesday at the age of 86.

Current FSU men's basketball head coach Leonard Hamilton remembered Strom as a true Seminole.

"We lost a true Seminole with the passing of Larry Strom. He will truly be missed," aid Hamilton in a statement. "Everything he loved in life centered around Florida State University and Seminole basketball team. He was the biggest fan of FSU basketball that I have met during my time at Florida State. We do know this: Larry will be in heaven rooting for our basketball team every time we play a game.”

Strom played in 51 games for FSU from 1956 to 1958 and averaged 9.7 points and 9.3 rebounds a game.