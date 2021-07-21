Former Florida State stand-out Cam Akers' 2021 season over after achilles injury

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Quick look at Noles in the pros, according to ESPN former Florida State stand-out Cam Akers' season is over for the Rams.

Akers and the Rams confirmed on social media that the running back tore his achilles but did not issue a timeline for his return.

I just want to thank any and every person sending prayers my way and wishing me well. I hate this happened but I’m in great spirits and I understand God makes no mistakes. I’ll be back better than ever in no time I’m a soldier. Again, thank you 🙏🏾. — Cam akers (@thereal_cam3) July 20, 2021

Akers tweeting I'll be back better than ever in no time. I'm a soldier.