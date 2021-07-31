Watch
Former Florida State running back Devonta Freeman reaches one-year agreement with New Orleans Saints

In case you missed it on Friday, former Florida State running back Devonta Freeman graduated with his sociology degree from Florida State. ABC 27 sports director Alison Posey got a chance to sit down with the former Nole about the experience and asked what his future was looking like.
Posted at 7:03 PM, Jul 31, 2021
He kept it pretty under wraps but gave a small inclination that something was brewing. Well turns out there was...ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirming on Saturday afternoon that Freeman was in New Orleans on a visit with the Saints.

Less than a half hour later Schefter confirmed that Devonta and the Saints reached an agreement on a one year deal.

You can tell he was excited for what was in store when he talked with ABC 27 on Friday.

“Some great things are coming soon. Some great, great things are coming soon. I feel that the man upstairs works in phenomenal ways," Feeman said. It’s unbelievable the way he works. Hopefully you'll be hearing some great things soon.”

The move will reunite him with former Florida State teammate Jameis Winston.

