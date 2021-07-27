Former Chiles Timberwolf turned Florida State Seminoles receiving preseason honors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Amari Gainer was a stand-out football player at Chiles High School. He signed to play college football at Florida State in the Class of 2018, and now, the former Timberwolf is catching eyes across the nation and being recognized for it.

Gainer was named to the Butkus Award watch list Monday, which honors the best collegiate linebacker. The nod coming a week after being named to the Bednarik Award Watch List. The redshirt sophomore had 65 tackles last season, which led Florida State.

For those that watched him come up, seeing his success is not surprising, as Gainer has always worked to get what he wants.

"Just proud of him and nobody works harder than Amari," said Chiles head football coach Kevin Pettis. "He's worked real hard at changing his body while he's been there. He;s been loyal to the program and I love to see good things to happen to loyal people. Nobody is more deserving of these watch lists than he is. He's the type of kid where it won't bother him. He'll go out ther and work and he'll put it in. I'd be shocked is he didn't become a finalist."

Gainer and the Noles kick off fall camp on August 7th.