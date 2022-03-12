"Force-feed" approach leaves Florida State football in good spot ahead of Spring Break

TALLAHASSEE. FLA. (WTXL) — Florida State football is officially on hiatus. But don’t worry Noles fans it won’t be for long. Friday’s practice was FSU’s last before the team takes some time off for spring break. A chance for players to rest and recover and the coaching staff to evaluate.

11 days will pass before we see Florida State back on the practice field. So head coach Mike Norvell put an extra emphasis on attacking the first four practices of the spring season with high-energy and competition. He’s pleased with how his team has performed so far and expects them to get right back in stride when they all return to Tallahassee on March 22nd.

“I wanted to force-feed the beginning and there were a couple factors just with how the calendar was laid out this year," said Norvell. "We didn't want to have the spring game on Easter weekend so it really forced us to push everything up. And I still wanted to make sure we got eight weeks of our winter program.”