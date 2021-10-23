Football Records Third Straight Win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Florida State amassed a season-high 586 yards of total offense, had eight different players score touchdowns and scored the final 59 points of the game in a 59-3 victory over UMass at Doak Campbell Stadium. The win was the Seminoles’ third straight – the first three-game winning streak since 2016.

Florida State scored five rushing touchdowns, totaled two receiving touchdowns and scored one defensive TD as well. The Seminoles’ 59 points were the most scored by a Florida State team since scoring 77 in a win over Delaware State in 2017.

The Seminoles rushed for a season-high 365 yards. Jashaun Corbin led the Seminoles’ offensive onslaught with 127 yards rushing and one touchdown on 11 carries. He averaged an amazing 11.5 yards per carry. Lawrance Toafili totaled 63 yards on four carries for a 15.8 yards per carry average and added a touchdown as well.

Defensively, Florida State held the Minutemen to 241 total yards (129 passing and 112 rushing), 14 total first downs and only 15 completed passes. The Seminoles recorded multiple interceptions for the second time this season.

Quarterback Jordan Travis completed five of 10 passes for 123 yards while rushing for 78 yards on nine carries – an 8.7 yards per carry average. His day ended following Florida State’s first possession of the third quarter when he was replaced by Chubba Purdy.