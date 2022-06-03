Florida State's Trey Cunningham looks to add to his legacy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — 13.07 seconds. That's how fast Florida State's Trey Cunningham ran the 110 meter hurdles last week to qualify for the NCAA Championships. It's the world's fastest time this year.

"It wasn't more so for the time," reflected Cunningham on the moment he crossed the finish line and saw his time. "I was like oh, finally 13-0, but I saw the wind. That was crazy."

Crazy is a good word. His 13.07 was run into the wind, and if you turn the wind around? It's the fastest time in collegiate history.

"It's a big confidence boost heading into this week because it means I can definitely run sub-13, which has only been done once in college history."

Cunningham will go down as one of the most elite athletes to ever wear the Garnet and Gold.

"We had Walter Dix here," said head coach Bob Braman. "(He was a) collegiate record holder, two time Bronze medal winner while he was here. Trey's a notch above that right now."

Cunningham is an All-American, a school record holder, and an indoor national champion.

"We've had quite a few, but Trey's equal if not a chance to be heads above everybody."

Next week, he has a chance to add to his legacy.

"I hope I help this team do what it was wanting to do, which is fight for a national championship, which is what we have a chance to do."

"There's that aggression and that execution of I've got to do this. I'm not scared of the result, I'm not afraid to hit hurdles," said Braman. "It's either going to be good or it's going to be great, but there's no other possible result."

A result he will know in just 80 steps.

"Seven to the start. 27 in the middle, and then six off the back end."

40 steps in qualifying, 40 more in the finals.

"I'm the only one who can mess up my race. It's all on me. I am who I am when I get there, so that's it."

Who he is now, with the chance to become even more. The NCAA Championships begin Wednesday, June 8th in Eugene, Oregon.