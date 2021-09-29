Florida State's Sue Semrau feeling the emotions in her return back to the court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — During the 2020-2021 season Florida State head women’s basketball coach Sue Semrau stepped away from the court to take care of her mother while she battled cancer. On Tuesday Semrau was back on the court for the Noles’ first practice of the season.

The long time coach enters her 24th season with a bit of nerves believe it or not. It was a challenging year to be away from her program that she’s built into a national powerhouse. But under interim and now associate head coach Brooke Wyckoff, FSU played with the same charisma that Semrau hoped to see. Which she says will be key in easing her emotions as the new season begins.

“I’m going to be honest and we’ve talked about being authentic. I’m a little nervous for today. I just have this anxiety of wanting to be so much better than I ever was," Semrau said. "And I have to step back and realize that’s not what this group needs. This group has had great coaches this past year. And now I need to come in alongside and try to see if I can help.”

Florida State tips off their season on November 9th against the University of North Florida

