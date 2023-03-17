Florida State’s Sandercock pitches no-hitter in FSU's win against Syracuse

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University senior pitcher Kathryn Sandercock did not surrender a hit in the circle as the FSU softball team secured a 10-0 victory in five innings against Syracuse Friday afternoon at JoAnne Graf Field.

The game ended after the top of the fifth inning because Florida State (22-6, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) had at least an eight run lead in the fifth inning.

Sandercock pitched five innings, did not allow a run, gave up a walk and struck out two Syracuse batters in 37 pitches to improve her 2023 record to 8-3.

It was a difficult day pitching for Syracuse (7-12, 0-4 ACC) as three Orange pitchers combined gave up 11 walks in four innings.

FSU finished with three hits in the game as Hallie Wacaser, Amaya Ross and Josie Muffley posted a hit with an RBI, while Katie Dack was credited with two RBI in the win.

Both teams committed an error.

Up next, the three game Atlantic Coast Conference series continues Saturday between the Seminoles and Orange with a 1 p.m. start at Graf Field.