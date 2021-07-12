Florida State's Robby Martin, Hunter Perdue taken in day 2 of MLB Draft

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Florida State outfielder Robby Martin and pitcher Hunter Perdue were drafted Monday on day two of the MLB Draft. Martin was selected 230th overall in the eighth round by the Colorado Rockies, while Perdue was taken in the 10th round and 299th overall by the Miami Marlins.

Martin, from Tampa, hit .260 with 51 runs batted in and helped lead the Seminoles to the NCAA Tournament for the 43rd consecutive season. In what Baseball America dubbed ‘the best week of any team’ in 2021, Martin was named the NCBWA National Hitter of the Week as FSU swept four games against No. 5 Florida and No. 6 Miami. Martin was 11-for-20 on the week with three doubles, three home runs, 12 RBI and nine runs scored.

Over his three-year career, Martin hit .293 over 134 games, with 128 starts. He is the seventh Seminole drafted by the Rockies and the first outfielder among the group.

Perdue, from Chesapeake, Virginia, missed the 2020 season while recovering from an injury and made his Seminole debut in 2021. The redshirt junior made 20 appearances out of the bullpen, finishing with a 3.27 earned run average. With a fastball that touches 98, he struck out 28 batters in 22 innings and earned his only win against UCF on March 24. He threw a career-high 3.0 innings at Georgia Tech in late April without allowing a hit or a run.

Perdue is the fourth FSU pitcher, and fifth player overall, drafted by the Marlins.

Martin and Perdue join catcher Mat Nelson, who was taken with the 35th overall selection by the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. The 2021 MLB Draft concludes Tuesday with rounds 11-20 beginning at 12 noon.

