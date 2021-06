TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State baseball freshman pitcher Parker Messick has added another accolade to his impressive 2021 season. Not only will he take home ACC pitcher of the year and 1st team All-ACC honors, but he's also earned a spot on the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team roster.

He’ll be among 48 players that will be split into two teams, the Stars and Stripes, and will go head-to-head in 11 games beginning on July 2.