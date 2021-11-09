Florida State's Mike Norvell wants team to earn bragging rights when they hit the field against Miami

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State fans, we are just days away from the annual FSU, Miami rivalry showdown. And like any year when these two teams get together it’ll be a game that leaves a lasting legacy.

That’s the message head football coach Mike Norvell talked about in his post practice availability on Tuesday. And with a plethora of Miami-born players on his roster he understands the emotions that will play a factor. But in order to call yourself the best in Sunshine State, Norvell says that has to be earned on the field come Saturday.

“It’s going to be talked about the rest of their lives. And people always remember this week and this game, this team and what you did. Especially those guys from Miami, they grew up playing with the guys that we’re going to go compete against. And bragging rights are something but to have this right you have to earn it. We’re expecting an unbelievably physical game. One that will have a ton of emotion.”

FSU and Miami kickoff at 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon from Doak Campbell Stadium.