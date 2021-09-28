Florida State's Mike Norvell still optimistic Seminoles will turn season around

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell was fired up Monday morning.

"If I was a fan I'd be pissed off," he said. "31-7. Some of them stayed some of them didn't. The ones that did got to see a team that came back and responded."

Frustration is a good way to describe how this Florida State program felt after Saturday's loss to Louisville, and it very well could be how many of Norvell's recruits are feeling, but the second year head coach doubled down on his program's commitment to finding the right guys that want to be a part of what he and his staff are trying to build in Tallahassee. Norvell says the guys in the locker room are a testament to it, which leads to his continuing belief that the Noles are on the right path to where they need to be.

"In a moment of adversity people usually have an opinion," he said. "When the core of who you are is about the right things. It's about the growth, it's about the relationships. And all those things continue to push forward then the response is going to be what you want it to be."

Florida State has their next chance for a win on Saturday, when they host Syracuse. Kickoff is set for 3:30.