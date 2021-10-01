Watch
Florida State's Mike Norvell seeing improvements as Seminoles look for first win

Posted at 12:19 AM, Oct 01, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State football team is still looking for their first win of the season.

"If we just can't give great effort, if we can't have a sense of urgency for improvement everyday, then what are we here for," said head coach Mike Norvell Wednesday. "These guys, they want it."

For the Seminoles, despite being 0-4, Norvell said to be successful they have to work, and he said there's no doubt this team is. Now, they need that work to transfer to game day. The Seminoles host Syracuse Saturday, and they're hoping the grind they go through during practice can finally transfer over to a win.

"Seeing the numbers through the week, we're pushing," he said. "I got the reports and I see an improvement, and I see the growth in what we're investing int his process. It has to be physical and it dang sure has to be mental as well preparing ourselves to respond over the course of those 3.5 hours on Saturday."

Saturday's game against Syracuse is set for a 3:30 kick inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

