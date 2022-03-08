Florida State's Mike Norvell praises Valdosta alum Tate Rodemaker's athleticism

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As day two of Florida State football’s spring practice comes and goes, one thing that seems for certain is that Jordan Travis is quarterback number one on the Seminole depth chart moving forward.

But that leaves the question of who will be his backup? Valdosta alum Tate Rodemaker is in a prime position to be that guy for FSU. Meaning his progression through the next 13 practices of the spring will be crucial for head coach Mike Norvell’s assessment of where he’ll fit on the depth chart. Norvell knows that he has all the talent to make it happen.

“He’s probably one of the better athletes that we have on the team. And people don’t really think that he can move, he can extend plays. I thought today they had one play that he’s going to learn from," Norvell said. "But he understands the immediate recall of what he could do with our other possibilities. It just shows his confidence in the offense.``

Florida State is back in full pads for the first time this spring on Wednesday.