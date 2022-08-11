Florida State's Mike Norvell praises quarterback Jordan Travis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Injuries happen, that's part of football. Florida State down an offensive lineman for the season, as head coach Mike Norvell announced after practice Wednesday that center Kaden Lyles will miss this year with an injury.

The show goes on though, and it's next man up for the Seminoles. The offensive line has the important task of protecting the quarterback, and Jordan Travis is that guy for the Seminoles, a guy that Norvell said had a quote "very sharp day" on Wednesday.

"I don't know if he's had a bad day throughout fall camp," he said. "It's been good and there's been decisions and things that we grow from. He is in a great space. I like what I'm seeing in just his continued growth and development."

The Seminoles get a change of scenery for the next few days, as they'll practice Thursday and Friday in Jacksonville at the University of North Florida before scrimmaging again on Saturday.