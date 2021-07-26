Florida State's Mike Norvell hopes to see NIL instill valuable lessons off field

CHARLOTTE, NC. (WTXL) — From the moment the NCAA announced that student-athletes would be able to benefit off their name, image and likeness, Florida State welcomed the idea with open arms. And through their APEX program began to educate their student-athletes about the new adventure they were about to embark on.

And that’s something FSU head football coach Mike Norvell talked extensively about on Thursday at ACC Media Day. He’s been an advocate for his guys' involvement in this new endeavor in hopes that it will bring a whole new perspective into their lives. One that will help them develop as young men off of the football field and prepare for their futures away from the Seminole program.

“I’m grateful for the state of Florida and the proactive approach we’ve had as a state. And being able to push this and really change the entire dynamics of college sports," said Norvell. "And for these guys, they are now their own business. And building that brand and understanding what they want that to represent. Beyond the collegiate opportunity that they have.”