Florida State's Messick selected as ACC Pitcher of the Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — For the third time this season – and fifth time in his career – Parker Messick is the Atlantic Coast Conference Pitcher of the Week.

On Thursday, Messick struck out 14 Louisville batters and allowed just five hits in 6.2 innings.

Messick, from Plant City, Florida, is the only pitcher in the conference with multiple 14-strikeout games this season. Louisville – ranked No. 9 entering the weekend and leaders of the Atlantic Division – had the nation’s top scoring offense before being silenced by Messick.

Messick improved to 5-2 and a 2.93 ERA with the win. He leads the nation with 94 strikeouts in 55.1 innings pitched.

The sophomore left-hander was also named ACC Pitcher of the Week for his games against Samford and Duke earlier this year. He is the reigning ACC Pitcher and Rookie of the Year.

The FSU baseball team returns to play Wednesday with a home game against Georgia Southern at Howser Stadium.