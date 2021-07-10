Florida State's Mark Krikorian hopes summer academies build skills, memories

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Normalcy is beginning to be restored for Florida State Soccer as head coach Mark Krikorian held his first of two summer academies Friday afternoon. Exposing up-and-coming talent to the life of a collegiate soccer player.

It's invaluable experiences like this that will pave the way for the next generation of soccer players. And as much as Krikorian hopes to see each and every kid leave with newfound skills to apply during their own seasons. He also hopes that everyone can look back on their time at Florida State one day and say they created memories, that will last a lifetime.

"We hope that they’ll learn and become better soccer players but also make some new friends. Gain some of those different elements in the game. All of us who had a chance to play this sport look back at those times with the friendships we’ve made. And some of which were at camp situations," Krikorian told ABC 27. "So for me, I hope the kids leave here feeling good about their experience here from a soccer point of view but a social point of view as well.”