Florida State's Leonard Hamilton to receive Joe Lapchick Character Award

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leonard Hamilton is entering year number 21 with Florida State hoops this seasons, and the winningest head coach in the program's history is set to add more to his resume this week. Coach Hamilton will receive the Joe Lapchick Character Award on Friday, an award that celebrates what is good in the game of basketball, and those who have demonstrated honorable character throughout their careers.

Coach said he's humbled by the award, and it's a testament to the culture that's been built and what they represent at Florida State.

"We just try to do what's right. I never thought we were in the position to be recognized in this way, but it's a tremendous honor, and I don't take it lightly."

The Seminoles also released their ACC slate yesterday. Their first conference match-up at home is set for December 10 when they host Louisville.

