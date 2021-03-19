Florida State's Leonard Hamilton ruptures Achilles, will coach Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTXL) — Florida State men's hoops head coach Leonard Hamilton told members of the media on a scheduled Zoom interview that he tripped stepping off the Florida State team bus. The injury, worse than he originally thought.

On Thursday, he told the ACC Network’s Packer and Durham that he ruptured his Achilles. Someone affiliated with Florida State confirmed the injury.

Hamilton went on to say that the injury won't prevent him from coaching Saturday's first round match-up against UNC Greensboro. That game tips at 12:45.