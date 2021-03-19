Menu

Watch
SportsCollege SportsFSU

Actions

Florida State's Leonard Hamilton ruptures Achilles, will coach Saturday

items.[0].image.alt
Steve Cannon/AP
Florida State's head coach Leonard Hamilton talks up his bench in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game with Boston College Saturday, March 7 2020, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 80-62. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)
Leonard Hamilton Florida St Basketball
Posted at 10:19 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 10:19:07-04

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTXL) — Florida State men's hoops head coach Leonard Hamilton told members of the media on a scheduled Zoom interview that he tripped stepping off the Florida State team bus. The injury, worse than he originally thought.

On Thursday, he told the ACC Network’s Packer and Durham that he ruptured his Achilles. Someone affiliated with Florida State confirmed the injury.

Hamilton went on to say that the injury won't prevent him from coaching Saturday's first round match-up against UNC Greensboro. That game tips at 12:45.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project