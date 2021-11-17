Florida State's Leonard Hamilton expects growing pains from young team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State men’s basketball, while poised to be in the conversation atop the ACC have a talented but young roster. And signs of growing pains for this FSU team were evident in their 71-55 loss to Florida on Sunday.

But on Tuesday head coach Leonard Hamilton said his guys took the loss as a lesson and are ready to respond when they host Tulane on Wednesday.

“I thought they responded very well. When you have guys who are going through things for the first time it’s a learning experience for them," says Hamilton. "There were times when I looked on the court and I had five first year guys out there.”

FSU and Tulane tip off at 8 p.m. from the Tucker Center, Wednesday night.