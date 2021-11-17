Watch
SportsCollege SportsFSU

Actions

Florida State's Leonard Hamilton expects growing pains from young team

Pleased with their response after loss to Florida
items.[0].image.alt
Mitch White/FSU Athletics
Leonard Hamilton after 2020 regular season ACC title win
FSU men's basketball Leonard Hamilton
Posted at 9:44 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 21:44:09-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State men’s basketball, while poised to be in the conversation atop the ACC have a talented but young roster. And signs of growing pains for this FSU team were evident in their 71-55 loss to Florida on Sunday.

But on Tuesday head coach Leonard Hamilton said his guys took the loss as a lesson and are ready to respond when they host Tulane on Wednesday.

“I thought they responded very well. When you have guys who are going through things for the first time it’s a learning experience for them," says Hamilton. "There were times when I looked on the court and I had five first year guys out there.”

FSU and Tulane tip off at 8 p.m. from the Tucker Center, Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming