Florida State's Latson named ACC Women's Basketball Rookie of the Week for ninth time

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State Women’s Basketball freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson has tied the conference record by winning her ninth ACC Rookie of the Week award, announced on Monday.

Latson’s latest honor ties her for the most in conference history with Wake Forest’s Tracy Connor (1992-93) and Duke’s Elizabeth Williams (2011-12).

The Miami, Fla., native tied a season high with 13 made field goals against 11th-ranked NC State as FSU up-ended the Wolfpack, 91-72, to break a five-game losing streak against them. It was Latson’s sixth 30-point game of the season, breaking a record held by Natasha Howard in 2013-14 and Sue Galkantas in 1981-82.

In FSU’s two games last week vs. No. 11 NC State and Louisville, Latson averaged 21.0 points and shot 50 percent (16-of-32) from the floor. She has scored in double figures in all 20 games played this season.

The Seminoles return to the road with a key conference battle at Virginia on Thursday at 7 p.m. FSU plays at the Tucker Center on Sunday when it hosts Pittsburgh at 2 p.m.