Florida State's Josh Farmer ready to represent

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State football team opens their season Saturday at home against Duquesne and when the Seminoles take the field, there are always guys from the Big Bend and south Georgia to pay attention to.

Josh Farmer is one of those guys. He is originally from Apalachicola, but he spent his final two years of high school at Gadsden County. He said representing his hometown, and the school he graduated from, is a big deal to him and something he takes pride in.

"Everybody from this area is counting on me, I just like it," he said. "FSU is home, there's not a lot of people that make it out or get to come to college, so that's big for me, so like I said, the city is one my back and I just want to make them proud."

Farmer and the Noles take the field Saturday at 5:00 for their season opener.

